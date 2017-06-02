Family Fitness Fest 2017

Family Fitness Fest is Saturday, June 24th at North Park’s Pie Traynor Field (right past the pool on S. Ridge Drive!) from 10AM-3PM.

The event is free to attend and great for all ages!

Interactive activities and sports + a Farmer’s Market onsite!

Farmer’s Market Area (Check back for an updated list!)

•McKinney Family Far

•Tupelo Honey Teas

•The Olive Tap

Stage Schedule (Check back for an updated list!)

• 10AM – Stretch Flex & Tape Decks Beginner Friendly, Stretch & Groove Class – 30 min class

• 1:30PM – Family Zumba with Gail @ Push Forward Fitness – 30 min class

• Noon – Hip Hop Grooves & Party Moves | Beginner Friendly, Hip Hop and Social Dance Class – 30 min class

Activities and Booths between 10AM-3PM

• BASEBALL: Skills Competition

• FAMILY FUN WALK: One mile Family Fun Walk lead by the American Heart Association at 11 AM and 1 PM

• SOCCER: Demonstrations with soccer net/ball for children 8 and Under with Soccer Shots

• MARTIAL ARTS: Former MMA Fighter Jaime Chesney will run children through some self-defense moves with kicking/punching pads

• NATURE HIKES: Check in at the Allegheny County Parks Booth! Park Rangers will lead hour-long nature hikes. Appropriate for all ages!

• RUGBY: Rugby for kids

• DEK HOCKEY: At the Dek Hockey Rink: 10:00-11:00 AM – Ages 4-6 and 11:15AM – 12:15PM – Ages 7-15

• GOLF: First Tee of Pittsburgh onsite with activities for the kids!

• STROLLER FITNESS: Led by CDG Sports

• OBSTACLE COURSE: Test your speed and agility

• FUN ZONE: Picnic Games and inflatable games!

• DANCE: Pittsburgh Heat on the Main stage leading group dance classes

• ADAPTIVE SPORTS: with Achilles International

• BEVERLY’S BIRTHDAYS: Minute to Win it Games

• PITTSBURGH FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE: Learn the fundamentals of flag football through interactive flag fulling, catching and throwing drills.

• Prizes and giveaways for top performers from PFFL including chance for a free admission to the fall season!

• …AND MORE!