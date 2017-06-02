Family Fitness Fest 2017

Family Fitness Fest is Saturday, June 24th at North Park’s Pie Traynor Field (right past the pool on S. Ridge Drive!) from 10AM-3PM.
The event is free to attend and great for all ages!
Interactive activities and sports + a Farmer’s Market onsite!
Farmer’s Market Area (Check back for an updated list!)
•McKinney Family Far
•Tupelo Honey Teas
•The Olive Tap
Stage Schedule (Check back for an updated list!)
• 10AM – Stretch Flex & Tape Decks Beginner Friendly, Stretch & Groove Class – 30 min class
• 1:30PM – Family Zumba with Gail @ Push Forward Fitness – 30 min class
• Noon – Hip Hop Grooves & Party Moves | Beginner Friendly, Hip Hop and Social Dance Class – 30 min class
Activities and Booths between 10AM-3PM
• BASEBALL: Skills Competition
• FAMILY FUN WALK: One mile Family Fun Walk lead by the American Heart Association at 11 AM and 1 PM
• SOCCER: Demonstrations with soccer net/ball for children 8 and Under with Soccer Shots
• MARTIAL ARTS: Former MMA Fighter Jaime Chesney will run children through some self-defense moves with kicking/punching pads
• NATURE HIKES: Check in at the Allegheny County Parks Booth! Park Rangers will lead hour-long nature hikes. Appropriate for all ages!
• RUGBY: Rugby for kids
• DEK HOCKEY: At the Dek Hockey Rink: 10:00-11:00 AM – Ages 4-6 and 11:15AM – 12:15PM – Ages 7-15
• GOLF: First Tee of Pittsburgh onsite with activities for the kids!
• STROLLER FITNESS: Led by CDG Sports
• OBSTACLE COURSE: Test your speed and agility
• FUN ZONE: Picnic Games and inflatable games!
• DANCE: Pittsburgh Heat on the Main stage leading group dance classes
• ADAPTIVE SPORTS: with Achilles International
• BEVERLY’S BIRTHDAYS: Minute to Win it Games
• PITTSBURGH FLAG FOOTBALL LEAGUE: Learn the fundamentals of flag football through interactive flag fulling, catching and throwing drills.
• Prizes and giveaways for top performers from PFFL including chance for a free admission to the fall season!
• …AND MORE!