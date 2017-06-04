WATCH: Disney Releases First Trailer For “Raven’s Home”

OH SNAP!!

If you were like me and grew up a Disney Channel fanatic, get ready to do some cartwheels.

Following in the footsteps of the “Girl Meets World” reboot series of “Boy Meets World”, Disney released the first trailer this weekend for “Raven’s Home”:

This reboot series following “That’s So Raven” looks like it will follow best friends Raven and Chelsea along with Raven’s two kids and Chelsea’s son. From the looks of it, at least of one them also got Raven’s special gift of seeing into the future.

The show premieres on Disney Channel on Friday, July 21st.