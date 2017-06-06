Justin Bieber Defends His Many Sports Jerseys

By Hayden Wright

Justin Bieber’s fans and followers have a hard time sorting out which sports teams are his favorites. After wearing a Toronto Maple Leafs shirt, Justin was photographed wearing a Pittsburgh Penguins jersey…leading to the accusation that he’s a fair-weather fan. The haters were particularly vocal last night as the Stanley Cup Finals heat up.

“Bieber is a bandwagon b—-. Maple Leafs last year then now Penguins,” one Twitter user wrote.

The “What Do You Mean?” singer defended himself on Twitter after the hockey uproar. Let’s get one thing straight: Justin Bieber owes his allegiance to no team. He doesn’t even know that much about sports (but he does enjoy them):

“I support all sports I’ll put ANY jersey from ANY pro team if I’m whack for wearing jerseys they give me out of love then I’m Whack,” he tweeted. “Leafs above all but other than that u give me ANY JERSEY THAT LOOKS COOL ILL THROW IT ON. I also don’t know enough about sports to Really have valid opinion but I do enjoy sports!! And enjoy any high level sports game. Any team.”

Bieber’s final message, which was simply five kissy face emojis, has been retweeted 87,564 times.

