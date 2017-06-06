New IPhone Update Will Block Notifications While Driving

This is going to LITERALLY save lives.

Next iPhone update to block distractions while driving https://t.co/V28DcYuNfQ pic.twitter.com/KbqmqYMdGM — International FW (@InternationalFW) June 6, 2017

I know usually we all get a little irritated at some of Apple’s updates- bugs and things like that they have to fix- but this one, I can TOTALLY get behind…

In the new update to roll out for IPhone, there will be an option to block any and all notifications that come through while your car is moving- your screen will stay black making you resist the urge to text back or look away from the road.

It will also have an auto reply feature that will let people are trying to reach you know that you are unavailable behind the wheel.

I hope people really utilize this new feature- I know I will.

Arrive alive, friends. Your text isn’t worth it.