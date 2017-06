I can’t even take this. I laugh so hard at Billy On The Street (Billy Eichner) when he randomly goes on the streets in New York and asks anyone randomly about the people he is with.

He took some of the cast (This is Us stars Mandy Moore, Milo Ventimiglia, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley) of This Is Us the NBC hit drama show with him.

So funny! SOOOO funny!