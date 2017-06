*commence salivating*

I'm SO ready for this https://t.co/eGD26fUsZU — Teen Vogue (@TeenVogue) June 7, 2017

It’s like they heard my prayers last night…

Flamin’ Hot Chiptole Ranch is here to make your dreams come true. Different people have been spotting the new flavor at 7-11’s and other convenience store chains around ‘tahn.

If you see them, pick up a bag. or 20. I know a girl who wants to taste test (aka binge).