Your next girls night out has already been planned for you – 100.7 Star’s Handbag Happy Hour on Thursday, June 22nd at Walnut Grill in Wexford.

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Click here for complete Handbag Happy Hour info.

Listen all weekend for your chance to win tickets at these times:

Saturday

10 – 10:15am

12 – 12:15pm

1 – 1:15pm

2:30 – 2:45pm

5:30 – 5:45pm

Sunday

11:30 – 11:45am

12 – 12:15pm

2:15 – 2:30pm

4 – 4:15pm

5 – 5:15pm