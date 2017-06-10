Tom Hardy Pens Emotional Letter Following The Death of His Dog

If you have ever had a pet that passed away, I’m sure you can relate to Tom Hardy after the passing of his four-legged friend, Woodstock or “Woody” this past week.

Hardy penned a long letter detailing everything about their life and adventures together, along with some fun and interesting tidbits about Woody.

He came in at #73 on TIME Magazines’ list of Most Influential Animals (Tom wanted us to know he beat out JAWS on that list too), he found Woody running down the side of a turnpike in Georgia, he was only 6 years old when he passed away, and he loved his wife just as much and was very protective of her when she was pregnant.

I’m not crying, you’re crying. Someone pass the tissues…