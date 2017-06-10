Tom Hardy Pens Emotional Letter Following The Death of His Dog

June 10, 2017 10:58 AM By Katie Zak
Filed Under: Dog, letter, Passing, Tom Hardy, Woodstock, Woody

If you have ever had a pet that passed away, I’m sure you can relate to Tom Hardy after the passing of his four-legged friend, Woodstock or “Woody” this past week.

Hardy penned a long letter detailing everything about their life and adventures together, along with some fun and interesting tidbits about Woody.

He came in at #73 on TIME Magazines’ list of Most Influential Animals (Tom wanted us to know he beat out JAWS on that list too), he found Woody running down the side of a turnpike in Georgia, he was only 6 years old when he passed away, and he loved his wife just as much and was very protective of her when she was pregnant.

Read the full letter HERE.

I’m not crying, you’re crying. Someone pass the tissues…

 

More from Katie Zak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
Download Now
Podcast Network

Listen Live