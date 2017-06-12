Christina Grimmie’s Family has a Message on Anniversary of Her Death

By Robyn Collins

Christina Grimmie’s family has posted a statement on the 1 year anniversary of the singer’s death.

“We want to take this moment to say thank you to Christina’s legion of fans worldwide and all the partners who contributed and are still contributing to her legacy. Your prayers, love, encouragement, and support have been felt by us as a family and we are humbled and deeply appreciative. We too, are still healing, but know that we love each and every one of you. Thank you for your support!”

The Voice contestant died at age 22, after being shot twice during an autograph signing in Orlando, Florida. The shooter then shot himself.

Her former voice coach, Adam Levine, sang the Beatles’ “Hey Jude” in tribute to the young artist.

“God, I loved her so much,” Levine prefaced his performance. “I am talking to you guys specifically, I’m talking to everybody. I miss her. It is unfair she is not here. We are going to sing a little song. I am going to be singing every word to her in her honor. Thank you for being here. Christina, we love you.”