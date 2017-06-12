Ed Sheeran Beach House Flyaway

June 12, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Ed Sheeran

100.7 Star and CBS Radio invite you to the ultimate beach party. Join Ed Sheeran for a private performance on the shores of Cape Cod.

You and a guest will receive airfare, 2 nights hotel in Boston, and passes into the private cape cod beach house to see Ed Sheeran!

Listen to 100.7 Star, weekdays June 12-23, to qualify at these times:

7 – 7:15am
9:30 – 9:45am
11 – 11:15am
11:45 – 12pm
1:30 – 1:45pm
2 – 2:15pm
4:15 – 4:30pm
5:30 – 5:45pm

Then, we’ll select 4 people from among the qualifiers to compete in a game on Bubba Show on Monday, June 26 at 7:37am to win the trip!

Grand Prize includes:
• Roundtrip airfare from home city to Boston, July 13 – July 15, 2017
• 2 nights hotel at a Boston-area hotel, the nights of July 13th and 14th
• 2 passes into the Ed Sheeran Beach House on July 14th
• Transportation to and from the Beach House on July 14

Courtesy of Atlantic Records and CBS Radio.
Must be 21 or older to win.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
Download Now
Podcast Network

Listen Live