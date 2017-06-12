Ed Sheeran Beach House Flyaway

100.7 Star and CBS Radio invite you to the ultimate beach party. Join Ed Sheeran for a private performance on the shores of Cape Cod.

You and a guest will receive airfare, 2 nights hotel in Boston, and passes into the private cape cod beach house to see Ed Sheeran!

Listen to 100.7 Star, weekdays June 12-23, to qualify at these times:

7 – 7:15am

9:30 – 9:45am

11 – 11:15am

11:45 – 12pm

1:30 – 1:45pm

2 – 2:15pm

4:15 – 4:30pm

5:30 – 5:45pm

Then, we’ll select 4 people from among the qualifiers to compete in a game on Bubba Show on Monday, June 26 at 7:37am to win the trip!

Grand Prize includes:

• Roundtrip airfare from home city to Boston, July 13 – July 15, 2017

• 2 nights hotel at a Boston-area hotel, the nights of July 13th and 14th

• 2 passes into the Ed Sheeran Beach House on July 14th

• Transportation to and from the Beach House on July 14

Courtesy of Atlantic Records and CBS Radio.

Must be 21 or older to win.