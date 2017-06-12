Geri Halliwell to Release George Michael Tribute Song

Ginger Spice recorded a tribute to her late friend with members of Wham. June 12, 2017 9:32 AM
By Hayden Wright

Geri Halliwell and George Michael were more than fellow English pop icons — they also shared a close personal friendship. The Wham! frontman was a sounding board for Halliwell when she departed the Spice Girls to embark on her own solo career. Later this month, Ginger Spice will release a new solo song she wrote in Michael’s memory, titled “Angels in Chains.”

“When I first heard the sad news of his passing, I was nine months pregnant with my son Monty and I was full of emotions,” she said in a statement. “I didn’t know quite what to do with my feelings so I put it in a song, which became ‘Angels in Chains.’”

Halliwell recorded the song with Wham! singer Shirley Lewis and Michael’s longtime guitarist, Phil Palmer.

“I am first and foremost a George Michael fan, so to be in the same studio with these amazingly gifted artists who have put their stamp on so many of my favorite records was a real privilege for me.”

“Angels in Chains” debuts June 23.

