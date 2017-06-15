Adele Offers Support to Grenfell Tower Fire Victims

By Abby Hassler

Yesterday (June 14), the Grenfell Tower fire tragedy shocked the world as firefighters and rescue workers fought the quickly moving flames that engulfed the entire 24-story residential building in the Notting Hill district of London.

Related: Man Posing as Adele’s Manager Arrested, Again

At this time, at least 17 people have died and 74 more were injured, according to CBS News. Dozens of UK celebrities and personalities have offered their support on social media, but Adele and her husband Simon Konecki decided to come down to the scene to offer support to the victims.

Fan-captured photos show the singer making a low-key appearance at the Wednesday night vigil for the victims, where she was hugging, comforting and offering support to anyone affected by the horrific fire.

Adele is at currently at Grenfell Tower asking if anyone needs help that was affected by the fire ❤️ —

Adele Union (@AdeleUnion) June 15, 2017

Adele was going around and hugging everyone she could to comfort them —

Adele Union (@AdeleUnion) June 15, 2017