If Your Fruit Has This Label, PUT IT DOWN AND BACK AWAY.

Who knew that those funky numbers on our fruit meant something?! Probably a lot of you…but I didn’t…so go with it…

It looks like there is a lot of info that comes from those numbers- mostly being which numbers the whole code make up and how many there are…THE MORE YOU KNOW!

This is what you have to look for, and all the credit goes to the smart people at Daily Health Keeper:

“– If the sticker has a 5-digit PLU code, which starts with the number 9, then it means that the produce is grown according to the USDA organic standards. In other words, it means that the produce is organically grown.

– A 4-digit code, which starts with the number 3 or 4 shows that the produce was loaded with pesticides. Moreover, it also indicates that the fruit or veggie were conventionally grown.

– In case the sticker has a code with 5 digits beginning with the number 3, it shows that the fruit or veggie were irradiated or electronically pasteurized.

– If the sticker has a PLU code with 5 digits that start with the number 8, it means that the produce was genetically modified. Unfortunately, no one can grow organic fruits or vegetables by using genetically modified seeds.

– In case the PLU code begins with the number 6, it suggests that the produce was pre-cut.

– If there is not any sticker on the produce you are about to purchase, then it may be suspicious. However, in case you know the manufacturer, you should not worry about these codes on the stickers and labels. Keep in mind that all imported veggies and fruits are labeled.”

If you want more info, it’s all right HERE.