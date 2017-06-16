President Obama Spills the Beans about Jay Z & Beyoncé’s Baby Secrets?

By Abby Hassler

President Barack Obama might be an accomplished politician and a close personal friend of Jay Z and Beyoncé, but he might not be the best at keeping baby secrets.

During a recorded message congratulating his friend Jay Z for being the first hip-hop artist inducted into the Songwriters Hall of Fame, the former president might have accidentally broken some major Bey-Z twin news.

“Jay and I are also fools for our daughters,” Obama said. “Although, he’s gonna have me beat once those two twins show up.”

While there are many ways to interrupt his message, the primary one is that Queen Bey and Jay are having twin girls!

Watch the video and decide for yourself below.