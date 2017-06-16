100.7 Star welcomes Train to KeyBank Pavilion next Friday, June 23rd along with special guests O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield. Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Listen all weekend for your chance to win tickets to the concert and join us backstage for a wine tasting with Train!

Listen to win at these times:

Saturday

10 – 10:15am

12 – 12:15pm

1 – 1:15pm

2:30 – 2:45pm

5:30 – 5:45pm

Sunday

11:30 – 11:45am

12 – 12:15pm

2:15 – 2:30pm

4 – 4:15pm

5 – 5:15pm

Winner and guest must be 21 or older.