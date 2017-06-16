Wine Tasting with Train

June 16, 2017 2:12 PM
100.7 Star welcomes Train to KeyBank Pavilion next Friday, June 23rd along with special guests O.A.R. and Natasha Bedingfield. Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Listen all weekend for your chance to win tickets to the concert and join us backstage for a wine tasting with Train!

Listen to win at these times:

Saturday
10 – 10:15am
12 – 12:15pm
1 – 1:15pm
2:30 – 2:45pm
5:30 – 5:45pm

Sunday
11:30 – 11:45am
12 – 12:15pm
2:15 – 2:30pm
4 – 4:15pm
5 – 5:15pm

Winner and guest must be 21 or older.

