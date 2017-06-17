Artist Creates 3D Model of Human Spongebob Squarepants

June 17, 2017 10:16 AM By Katie Zak
Filed Under: 3D Model, humans, Patrick, SpongeBob SquarePants, terrifying

I’ve lost track of how many years “Spongebob Squarepants” has been on TV, but I’m sure I’m not the only person who still enjoys watching the show.

However, 21-year-old Miguel Vasquez, a 3D artist from California, is giving us the stuff of nightmares with his latest creation: a model of what Spongebob would look like as a human being and it is nothing short of terrifying:

Oh, and he also made a model of Patrick that makes me want to wash my eyes with holy water:

But really, WHAT AM I LOOKING AT?!

How about we send these things back to the pineapple under the sea and pretend this never happened, ok? Ok. Good.

 

Comments

