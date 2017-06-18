Former Steeler DeAngelo Williams To Try Professional Wrestling

Let’s be real…I was a pretty big fan of DeAngelo Williams. LOVED HIM. I was sad to see him go, but with Knile Davis and James Conner now on the roster AAAANNNDDD we have Le’Veon Bell, the best running back in the league…it only made sense to let the man go.

The big question now is, will DeAngelo Williams get another opportunity in the NFL? Who knows, honestly. But in the mean time, why not give pro wrestling a try!

According to Brian Campbell of CBS Sports, Williams is going to make his professional wrestling debut on Impact Wrestling on July 2.

His debut is going to take place in Orlando, Florida during Impact Wrestling’s pay-pay-view event, Slammiversary XV. According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, his first match won’t be solo. (Which, in my opinion, is probably smart for his first match EVER. He’ll have someone to relieve him in case he gets into trouble, phew!) DeAngelo Williams will compete in a tag team match with Moose as his partner, and they will face Chris Adonis and Eli Drake.

11 years in the NFL. 3 seasons with our Steelers. If any former running back can do it, it’s this guy.

Good luck on your new adventure, DeAngelo!