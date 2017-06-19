Ed Sheeran Chimes in on Feud Between Taylor Swift & Katy Perry

By Annie Reuter

While the feud between Taylor Swift and Katy Perry may finally be over, Ed Sheeran said it was never really a heated beef and compared the spat to Carly Simon’s “You’re So Vain,” which she wrote about Warren Beatty.

Related: Katy Perry Changes ‘Swish Swish’ Lyric to Quash Taylor Swift Feud

When asked if he’d be defending his longtime pal, Swift, Sheeran said there’s no need.

“I don’t think she needs that at all,” he told People. “There’s always been beef songs. It’s mainly been like Carly Simon.”

Sheeran, too, has written beef songs, but they don’t always make the headlines.

“I’ve done feud songs before but no one cares about them!” he said.

The feud between Swift and Perry may be simmering down. During an L.A. concert, Perry changed the words of her Swift attack on “Swish Swish” from the lyrics, “don’t you come for me” to “God bless you on your journey, oh baby girl.”