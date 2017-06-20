John Legend Postpones Tour for Illness, Vocal Rest

By Hayden Wright

John Legend’s tour was due to touch down in the Washington, DC and Philadelphia areas today and Thursday but the shows have been postponed while he recovers from an illness. Dates resume this Friday, and Legend tweeted a statement apologizing to fans for the disappointment.

“To all my fans in DC/Maryland/Virginia and Philadelphia/South Jersey, I want to personally apologize,” Legend wrote. “I’ve gotten sick and need a few days to recover and rest my voice.”

“I’m so sorry for the inconvenience,” Legend added. “I will get healthy and look forward to spending the evening with you as soon as possible.”

The two canceled dates haven’t been rescheduled at this time. See Legend’s statement below.