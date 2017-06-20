Lorde Says Frank Ocean’s ‘Blonde’ Influenced ‘Melodrama’

By Hayden Wright

Lorde has one of pop’s freshest, most unique points of view—so it stands to reason she’s influenced by R&B’s resident game-changer, Frank Ocean.

The “Green Light” singer sat down with The Spinoff podcast and cited Ocean as one of her biggest references when she wrote and recorded Melodrama. She said his one-of-a-kind approach to making great music liberated her from certain expectations about how to record pop hits.

“In this sort of post-Blonde landscape, we can all sort of do whatever we want in terms of instrumentation,” she said.

“We could’ve just made it a big, easy single because the bonds are there,” she continued. “…It won’t mean as much to simplify the journey or to force a big chorus. I just want it to feel like how that [‘new love’] feels…the big, sun-soaked dumbness of falling in love.”

Lorde says Ocean’s style was especially influential on “The Louvre,” one of our favorite tracks on the album. How about Lorde/Frank Ocean collaboration in the future? We can only hope.

Listen to “The Louvre” here: