100+7 Best Summer Party Songs

Summer is here and we’re ready to party! Of course every party needs the perfect soundtrack and we’ve got you covered.
In no particular order, here are 100+7 of our all-time favorite summer party songs that you should add to your playlist.
Summertime – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince
Absolutely (Story Of A Girl) – Nine Days
Summer Nights – Grease
Cruel Summer – Bananarama
Summer of 69 – Bryan Adams
Jump – Kriss Kross
Life Is A Highway – Tom Cochrane
Can’t Help Falling In Love – UB40
Whoomp! (There It Is) – Tag Team
MMMBOP – Hanson
This Is How We Do It – Montell Jordan
Regulate – Warren G & Nate Dogg
Waterfalls – TLC
Boombastic – Shaggy
Run-Around – Blues Traveler
Give Me One Reason – Tracy Chapman
Return Of The Mack – Mark Morrison
Semi-Charmed Life – Third Eye Blind
Soak Up The Sun – Sheryl Crow
All Summer Long – Kid Rock
Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix) – Los Del Rio
Suga, Suga – Baby Bash
Rock Wit U – Ashanti
Beautiful – Pharrell ft. Snoop dogg
No Letting Go – Wayne Wonder
Turn Me On – Kevin Lyttle
Crazy In Love – Beyonce feat. Jay-Z
Unwell – Matchbox Twenty
P.I.M.P. – 50 Cent
Never Leave You – Uh Ooh, Uh Ooh! – Lumidee
California Love – 2Pac
Rock The Boat – Aaliyah
Dilemma – Nelly feat. Kelly Rowland
Summer – Calvin Harris
Jimmy Eat World – The Middle
Get Busy – Sean Paul
Ignition Remix – R Kelly
03’ Bonnie & Clyde – Beyonce & Jay-Z
Burn – Usher
Drop It Like It’s Hot – Snoop Dogg ft. Pharrell
Always Be My Baby – Mariah Carey
If It’s Loving That You Want – Rihanna
Pon De Replay – Rihanna
Temperature – Sean Paul
Upside Down – Jack Johnson
Summer Love (2007) – Justin Timberlake
Fireball – Pitbull
Waves – Mr. Probz ft. Robin Shultz
Cheerleader – Omi
Bang Bang – Nicki MInaj Ariana Grande
Livin’ La Vida’ Loca – Ricky Martin
Summer Girls – LFO
Mo Money Mo Problems – The Notorious B.I.G. feat. Puff Daddy & Mase
The Boy Is Mine – Monica
Too Close – Next
Replay- Iyaz
Break Your Heart – Taio Cruz
Rude Boy – Rihanna
OMG – Usher
Escape – Enrique Iglesias
Smooth – Santana ft. Rob Thomas
Genie In A Bottle – Christina Aguilera
If You Had My Love – Jennifer Lopez
All Star – Smash Mouth
Maria Maria – Santana
Thong Song – Sisqo
Let’s Get Loud – J-Lo
Who Let The Dogs Out – Baja Men
Wasn’t Me – Shaggy
Stereo Love – Edward Maya
I’m Like A Bird – Nelly Furtado
Jumpin’, Jumpin’ – Destiny’s Child
Ride Wit Me – Nelly
Angel – Shaggy
Bootylicious – Destiny’s Child
Where The Party At – Jagged Edge with Nelly
Hot In Here – Nelly
Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira
Hey Mama – Black Eyed Peas
Party in the USA – Miley Cyrus
Let It Burn – Usher
I Kissed A Girl – Katy Perry
Superbass – Nicki Minaj
Danza Kaduro – Lucenzo X Don Omar
Dynamite – Taio Cruz
Billionaire – Travie McCoy ft. Bruno Mars
Lazy Song – Bruno Mars
Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen
I’m Yours – Jason Mraz
Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke ft. Pharrell
Summertime Sadness – Lana Del Ray
Get Lucky – Daft Punk ft. Pharrell
Happy – Pharrell
Starships – Nicki Minaj
Cake By The Ocean – DNCE
Am I Wrong – Nico & Vinz
Rather Be – Clean Bandit
Bailando – Enrique Iglesias
Despacito – Luis F Daddy Yankee ft. Bieber
Can’t Stop The Feeling -Justin Timberlake
Malibu – Miley Cyrus
Street Corner Symphony – Rob Thomas
Move Ya Body- Nina Sky
Talk Dirty – Jason Derulo
Rude – MAGIC!
Without You – David Guetta, Usher
Hey Soul Sister – Train
California Girls – Katy Perry
Putting this list together was such a blast, we couldn’t stop at 107 songs. Here are a bunch more for your playlist:
Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO
I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas
I Wanna Dance With Somebody – Whitney Houston
U Remind Me – Usher
Work From Home – Fifth Harmony
Like Glue – Sean Paul
Let’s Get Married ( Remix) – Jagged Edge
Right Here Waiting – Richard Marx
One Dance – Drake
Fancy – IGGY Azalea
Treasure – Bruno Mars
Whistle – Flo Rida
Good Time – Owl City ft. Carly Rae Jepsen
Paradise – Coldplay
Where Dem Girls At – David Guetta ft. Flo Rida, Nicki MInaj
Hideaway – Kieza
Live Like We’re Young – One Direction
Prayer in C – Lilly Wood Ft. Robin Shultz
Flex – Fifth Harmony
Somebody That I Used To Know – Gotye
Umbrella – Rihanna
Happy – Ashanti
Promiscuous – Nelly Furtado
Worth It – Fifth Harmony
I Like It – Enrique Iglesias