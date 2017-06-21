100+7 Best Summer Party Songs

Summer is here and we’re ready to party! Of course every party needs the perfect soundtrack and we’ve got you covered.

In no particular order, here are 100+7 of our all-time favorite summer party songs that you should add to your playlist.

Summertime – DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince



Absolutely (Story Of A Girl) – Nine Days

Summer Nights – Grease

Cruel Summer – Bananarama

Summer of 69 – Bryan Adams

Jump – Kriss Kross

Life Is A Highway – Tom Cochrane

Can’t Help Falling In Love – UB40

Whoomp! (There It Is) – Tag Team

MMMBOP – Hanson

This Is How We Do It – Montell Jordan



Regulate – Warren G & Nate Dogg

Waterfalls – TLC

Boombastic – Shaggy

Run-Around – Blues Traveler

Give Me One Reason – Tracy Chapman

Return Of The Mack – Mark Morrison

Semi-Charmed Life – Third Eye Blind

Soak Up The Sun – Sheryl Crow

All Summer Long – Kid Rock

Macarena (Bayside Boys Mix) – Los Del Rio



Suga, Suga – Baby Bash

Rock Wit U – Ashanti

Beautiful – Pharrell ft. Snoop dogg

No Letting Go – Wayne Wonder

Turn Me On – Kevin Lyttle

Crazy In Love – Beyonce feat. Jay-Z

Unwell – Matchbox Twenty

P.I.M.P. – 50 Cent

Never Leave You – Uh Ooh, Uh Ooh! – Lumidee

California Love – 2Pac



Rock The Boat – Aaliyah

Dilemma – Nelly feat. Kelly Rowland

Summer – Calvin Harris

Jimmy Eat World – The Middle

Get Busy – Sean Paul

Ignition Remix – R Kelly

03’ Bonnie & Clyde – Beyonce & Jay-Z

Burn – Usher

Drop It Like It’s Hot – Snoop Dogg ft. Pharrell

Always Be My Baby – Mariah Carey



If It’s Loving That You Want – Rihanna

Pon De Replay – Rihanna

Temperature – Sean Paul

Upside Down – Jack Johnson

Summer Love (2007) – Justin Timberlake

Fireball – Pitbull

Waves – Mr. Probz ft. Robin Shultz

Cheerleader – Omi

Bang Bang – Nicki MInaj Ariana Grande

Livin’ La Vida’ Loca – Ricky Martin



Summer Girls – LFO

Mo Money Mo Problems – The Notorious B.I.G. feat. Puff Daddy & Mase

The Boy Is Mine – Monica

Too Close – Next

Replay- Iyaz

Break Your Heart – Taio Cruz

Rude Boy – Rihanna

OMG – Usher

Escape – Enrique Iglesias

Smooth – Santana ft. Rob Thomas



Genie In A Bottle – Christina Aguilera

If You Had My Love – Jennifer Lopez

All Star – Smash Mouth

Maria Maria – Santana

Thong Song – Sisqo

Let’s Get Loud – J-Lo

Who Let The Dogs Out – Baja Men

Wasn’t Me – Shaggy

Stereo Love – Edward Maya

I’m Like A Bird – Nelly Furtado



Jumpin’, Jumpin’ – Destiny’s Child

Ride Wit Me – Nelly

Angel – Shaggy

Bootylicious – Destiny’s Child

Where The Party At – Jagged Edge with Nelly

Hot In Here – Nelly

Hips Don’t Lie – Shakira

Hey Mama – Black Eyed Peas

Party in the USA – Miley Cyrus



Let It Burn – Usher

I Kissed A Girl – Katy Perry

Superbass – Nicki Minaj

Danza Kaduro – Lucenzo X Don Omar

Dynamite – Taio Cruz

Billionaire – Travie McCoy ft. Bruno Mars

Lazy Song – Bruno Mars

Call Me Maybe – Carly Rae Jepsen

I’m Yours – Jason Mraz

Blurred Lines – Robin Thicke ft. Pharrell



Summertime Sadness – Lana Del Ray

Get Lucky – Daft Punk ft. Pharrell

Happy – Pharrell

Starships – Nicki Minaj

Cake By The Ocean – DNCE

Am I Wrong – Nico & Vinz

Rather Be – Clean Bandit

Bailando – Enrique Iglesias

Despacito – Luis F Daddy Yankee ft. Bieber

Can’t Stop The Feeling -Justin Timberlake



Malibu – Miley Cyrus

Street Corner Symphony – Rob Thomas

Move Ya Body- Nina Sky

Talk Dirty – Jason Derulo

Rude – MAGIC!

Without You – David Guetta, Usher

Hey Soul Sister – Train

California Girls – Katy Perry

Putting this list together was such a blast, we couldn’t stop at 107 songs. Here are a bunch more for your playlist:

Party Rock Anthem – LMFAO

I Gotta Feeling – Black Eyed Peas

I Wanna Dance With Somebody – Whitney Houston

U Remind Me – Usher

Work From Home – Fifth Harmony

Like Glue – Sean Paul

Let’s Get Married ( Remix) – Jagged Edge

Right Here Waiting – Richard Marx

One Dance – Drake

Fancy – IGGY Azalea

Treasure – Bruno Mars

Whistle – Flo Rida

Good Time – Owl City ft. Carly Rae Jepsen

Paradise – Coldplay

Where Dem Girls At – David Guetta ft. Flo Rida, Nicki MInaj

Hideaway – Kieza

Live Like We’re Young – One Direction

Prayer in C – Lilly Wood Ft. Robin Shultz

Flex – Fifth Harmony

Somebody That I Used To Know – Gotye

Umbrella – Rihanna

Happy – Ashanti

Promiscuous – Nelly Furtado

Worth It – Fifth Harmony

I Like It – Enrique Iglesias