Shawn Mendes’ Gets Romantic in ‘There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back’ Video

It even has a happy ending. June 21, 2017 9:45 AM
By Robyn Collins

Shawn Mendes exhibits major PDA on his love interest in the video for “There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.”

The singer takes English actress Ellie Bamber to a variety of romantic locations, including Paris. They snuggle in front of the Eiffel Tower, pose by the Arc De Triomphe, take a serene boat ride, and during the live footage, Bamber makes googly eyes at him from the side of the stage. It’s a full-on love story.

Mendes’ songs don’t always have happy endings like this one. His “Treat You Better” and “Mercy” are full-on heartbreakers.

