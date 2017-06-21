Harry Styles Leads ‘Teen Choice Awards’ Nominees

By Robyn Collins
The Teen Choice Awards are around the corner and the first round of nominations are in. Harry Styles leads the music categories as a solo act with Choice Male Artist, Choice Rock Artist and Choice Song for Male Artist Debut Single, “Sign of the Times.”
Pop singer Hailee Steinfeld also multiple received nominations, Choice Female Artist and Choice Song for Female Artist for “Most Girls,” in addition to a movie nomination for her role in The Edge of Seventeen.
Fans are able to log 10 votes in each category per day through Thursday, June 22 at TeenChoice.com, or by tweeting with the category hashtag and the nominee’s name. The awards show will air Sunday, Aug. 13, on Fox. But stand by, because more nominations will come in before the live event.
Check out all the music nominees below.
Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars
Ed Sheeran
Harry Styles
Justin Bieber
Shawn Mendes
The Weeknd
Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)
Alessia Cara
Ariana Grande
Hailee Steinfeld
Katy Perry
Miley Cyrus
Selena Gomez
Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)
Fifth Harmony
Little Mix
Maroon 5
The Chainsmokers
The Lumineers
The Vamps
twenty one pilots
Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)
Blake Shelton
Carrie Underwood
Florida Georgia Line
Kelsea Ballerini
Luke Bryan
Sam Hunt
Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)
Calvin Harris
David Guetta
Major Lazer
Martin Garrix
Steve Aoki
Zedd
Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)
CNCO
Daddy Yankee
Enrique Iglesias
Luis Fonsi
Maluma
Shakira
Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)
Beyoncé
Chance the Rapper
Drake
Kendrick Lamar
Nicki Minaj
Rihanna
Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)
Harry Styles
Imagine Dragons
Linkin Park
Paramore
twenty one pilots
X Ambassadors
Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)
Alessia Cara – “Scars To Your Beautiful”
Camila Cabello – “Crying in the Club”
Hailee Steinfeld – “Most Girls”
Julia Michaels – “Issues”
Miley Cyrus – “Malibu”
Selena Gomez – “Bad Liar”
Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)
Bruno Mars – “That’s What I Like”
Ed Sheeran – “Shape of You”
Harry Styles – “Sign of the Times”
Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber) – “Despacito”
Niall Horan – “Slow Hands”
Sam Hunt – “Body Like a Back Road”
Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)
The Chainsmokers (feat. Halsey) – “Closer”
Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) – “Down”
Hey Violet – “Guys My Age”
Imagine Dragons – “Believer”
Little Mix – “Shout Out to My Ex”
twenty one pilots – “Heathens”
Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)
Cheat Codes (feat. Demi Lovato) – “No Promises”
Florida Georgia Line (feat. Backstreet Boys) – “God, Your Mama, And Me”
Kygo & Selena Gomez – “It Ain’t Me”
Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson – “Just Hold On”
ZAYN & Taylor Swift – “I Don’t Wanna Live Forever”
Zedd & Alessia Cara – “Stay”
