Blake Shelton Wishes Carson Daly a Happy Birthday, as Only He Can

By Abby Hassler
Blake Shelton can’t stop teasing The Voice‘s host Carson Daly — even on his birthday.
Daly turned 44 today and fellow Voice cast member Shelton celebrated the occasion with a series of goofy tweets including a photo of Carson in a crazy holiday sweater, and side-by-side with a creepy puppet.
For a final caption, Shelton wrote, “Ha!!! Just Messing around… Seriously happy birthday @CarsonDaly.. love you buddy…”
Check out the posts below.
Happy Birthday to my friend @CarsonDaly!!!! https://t.co/zTY7cPilpp—
Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 22, 2017
Y'all let's celebrate @CarsonDaly birthday!! https://t.co/NVXKKfREc9—
Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 22, 2017
Ha!!! Just Messing around... Seriously happy birthday @CarsonDaly.. love you buddy... https://t.co/ufT68xPOff—
Blake Shelton (@blakeshelton) June 22, 2017
