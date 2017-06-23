Janet Jackson’s Producer Shares Update on Motherhood & Music

By Hayden Wright

Janet Jackson became a mother early this year, announced her impending divorce and began to regroup for a world tour. That’s a lot of change to stimulate creativity. Legendary producer Jimmy Jam spoke to reporters at the ASCAP Rhythm and Soul Awards and shared some great news: Janet’s doing well and “excited to get back to her day job.”

“She’s so happy…I get FaceTime [calls] at like two in the morning, usually when I’m wrapping up in the studio,” he said. “It’s always just Isa, she’s in the background somewhere. He’s the cutest baby in the history of babies.”

Jackson shares the five-month-old with soon-to-be-ex-husband Wissam Al Mana. Jimmy Jam expressed excitement for the ways motherhood will inform her music.

“I told her that when you have a baby, it’s going to be a whole different inspiration for you,” he shared.”A whole different reservoir of creativity, of cadence, of love, and all these things that have always been with you but it doesn’t really come out until [you become a parent]. She’s recognizing that.”