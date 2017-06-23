Boy Band Quicksand: Win NKOTB, Boyz II Men & Paula Abdul Tickets

100.7 Star welcomes NKOTB, Boyz II Men & Paula Abdul to PPG Paints Arena on July 1st.

Listen to Star all week, June 26 – June 30, for your chance to play Boy Band Quicksand to win tickets to the concert. When we ask, be caller 10 to play. We’ll ask you a question that has multiple answers and you’ll have 10 seconds to get at least 3 correct answers to win the tickets.

Listen to win at these times:

9:15 – 9:30am

11 – 11:45am

1:30 – 1:45pm

3 – 3:15pm

5:30 – 5:45pm

Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.