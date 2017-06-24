[PHOTO]: Lady Gaga’s Hiking Outfit Is More Extra Than Your Weekend Attire

June 24, 2017 3:39 PM By Jade Hilliard
Filed Under: Lady Gaga

Alright Lady Gaga. You did it. You found a way to make me feel terrible about myself for not putting makeup on and dressing like a QUEEN every single day of my life. Just when I thought I was finally trying harder, too…

The internet is freaking out over Lady Gaga’s recent hiking attire alongside her beau, Christian Carino.

If there’s anyone on the planet who would be SUPER extra simply to go hiking, it would be Miss. Gaga. So I’m not even surprised by this.

One twitter user was spot on with his tweet:

Seriously though… maybe she got her outfits mixed up because Street Gaga and Hiking Gaga seem to be a little confused about who is who.

Twitter user, @lllchrisllll, posted screenshots of an article from BuzzFeed, and her reaction is all of us.

If there’s one thing we learn from this it’s that we should slay the day no matter what we’re doing. Do you, Lady Gaga! SLAY BABY!

More from Jade Hilliard
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

Best Summer Party Songs
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
Download Now

Listen Live