Celebrities React To Hearing They Will Receive Stars on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Each year, a number of stars from TV, film, and music are forever immortalized by receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

The list of this year’s recipients was recently announced and the stars’ reactions are the best part. Upon hearing the news that she would be receiving her star, Kirst Dunst did what most of us would do–immediately tell Mom.

She posted a screen grab of the texting conversation she had with her mother, Inez Rupprech as she broke the news to her:

My mom's always at Vons A post shared by Kirsten Dunst (@kirstendunst) on Jun 22, 2017 at 3:09pm PDT

Other celebrities who will be receiving their stars as part of the Class of 2017 include Mark Hamill, who was a man of few words about it:

Jack Black, Jennifer Lawrence, Jeff Goldblum, Minnie Mouse, and Zoe Saldana, who described it through hashtags on Instagram as a “dream come true”:

Coming soon …. 2018! #dreamcometrue #hollywoodchamberofcommerce #hollywoodwalkoffame A post shared by Zoe Saldana (@zoesaldana) on Jun 23, 2017 at 9:20am PDT

TV stars include Shonda Rhimes, RuPaul Charles, Simon Cowell, and the late Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, whose daughter Bindi shared a touching post about her father on Instagram :

I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work. #HollywoodWalkOfFame A post shared by Bindi Irwin (@bindisueirwin) on Jun 22, 2017 at 2:44pm PDT

Music stars include Mary J. Blige, Harry Connick Jr., Snoop Dogg, Carrie Underwood, and Weird Al Yankovic and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who were together when they both got the news. They were pretty jazzed to say the least:

I just found out I’m getting a star on the HOLLYWOOD WALK OF FAME. Unbelievable!! — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) June 22, 2017

I was hanging out with THIS guy when we both found out. Coincidentally, he’s getting one this year too!! @Lin_Manuel pic.twitter.com/qjwaULfTny — Al Yankovic (@alyankovic) June 22, 2017

The craziest part of all this was I WAS HAVING LUNCH WITH @alyankovic WHEN SOMEONE TOLD US WE'D BOTH BE GETTING STARS. FOR REAL. pic.twitter.com/z3L8PvYNyW — Lin-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) June 22, 2017

I’m getting so emotional right now, someone pass me the tissues…

Congrats to all of the stars who will be honored in 2018!