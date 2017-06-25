Celebrities React To Hearing They Will Receive Stars on The Hollywood Walk of Fame

Each year, a number of stars from TV, film, and music are forever immortalized by receiving a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
The list of this year’s recipients was recently announced and the stars’ reactions are the best part. Upon hearing the news that she would be receiving her star, Kirst Dunst did what most of us would do–immediately tell Mom.
She posted a screen grab of the texting conversation she had with her mother, Inez Rupprech as she broke the news to her:
Other celebrities who will be receiving their stars as part of the Class of 2017 include Mark Hamill, who was a man of few words about it:
Jack Black, Jennifer Lawrence, Jeff Goldblum, Minnie Mouse, and Zoe Saldana, who described it through hashtags on Instagram as a “dream come true”:
TV stars include Shonda Rhimes, RuPaul Charles, Simon Cowell, and the late Crocodile Hunter, Steve Irwin, whose daughter Bindi shared a touching post about her father on Instagram :
I am beyond excited to share with you all that we have just received the news that Dad will be honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. Dad changed the world by reaching out to people through their television screens to bring them on the adventure of a lifetime. To have his name on a Hollywood Star means the world as we carry on his important work. #HollywoodWalkOfFame
Music stars include Mary J. Blige, Harry Connick Jr., Snoop Dogg, Carrie Underwood, and Weird Al Yankovic and Lin-Manuel Miranda, who were together when they both got the news. They were pretty jazzed to say the least:
I’m getting so emotional right now, someone pass me the tissues…
Congrats to all of the stars who will be honored in 2018!