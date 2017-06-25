WATCH: Father Daughter Duo Create Their Own Carpool Karaoke

This is by far the CUTEST carpool karaoke to date (sorry James Corden!)

Public figure, Cole LaBrant, has over one million people following his Facebook page @TheSuperCole merely to enjoy the adorable videos he posts of him and his family.

It appears that as of late, filming cell phone videos from your car dashboard has become an epidemic, and that’s exactly what he did in his latest video.

LaBrant and his 4-year-old daughter, Everleigh, depicted what it’s like “when the music changes you.” That’s kind of what I look like in my car… minus all of the props, of course. No one in their right mind has cowboy hats and feathery boa’s lying around in their trunk (or maybe you do… no judgment here!)

Let’s not ignore the star of the video. Isn’t Everleigh the cutest?! Like, seriously. AND she’s a better actor than most professionals.

Take a look for yourself, and enjoy!