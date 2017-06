They’re back, Pitches…

The brand new trailer for the final film in the “Pitch Perfect” trilogy has finally been released and we all get our first look at life after Barden for the Bellas.

It looks like most of the original cast will be returning and their final a capella adventure will take them overseas to Europe.

Check out the full trailer:

“Pitch Perfect 3” premieres in theaters December 22, 2017.