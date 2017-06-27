Calvin Harris Drops ‘Feels’ Video with Katy Perry, Pharrell, Big Sean

The superstars unwind on a chintzy little island. June 27, 2017 9:51 AM
Filed Under: Big Sean, Calvin Harris, Katy Perry, pharrell

By Hayden Wright

Calvin Harris’ Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1 drops this Friday, and we’ve already heard a few star-studded collaborations from the album. On the tropical track “Feels,” Harris recruited Katy Perry, Pharrell and Big Sean to send summer vibes. Today, a video for the song features all three chilling on a surreal island—which seems to embrace the fact that it’s a sound stage somewhere in Hollywood. Oversaturated colors and prop-shop vacation fixtures don’t detract from the bright, summer atmosphere.

Related: Calvin Harris Reveals Star-Studded ‘Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1’ Track List

A blonde Katy Perry reclines in some marsh grass while Big Sean sits on a wooden throne and Pharrell hangs out on a rowboat. Harris appears later on in a Hawaiian shirt of sorts, playing bass. Watch the video for “Feels” here:

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 100.7 Star

Best Summer Party Songs
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
Download Now

Listen Live