Passenger Tries to Smuggle GIANT LOBSTER in Checked Luggage!

June 27, 2017 1:38 PM By Maria D'Antonio
Filed Under: Lobster

I don’t know if you want to file this as a “You Can’t Fix Stupid” moment, or a “You Can’t Blame ’em for Trying” moment, but here we go:

Someone tried to smuggle a 20 POUND GIANT LOBSTER, a LIVE one, in their checked luggage at Boston Logan Airport!!! 😂😂😂

Of course, security found that one no problem. According to apnews.com, the TSA agent said it was found in a cooler and that it “cooperated quite nicely with the screening process.” lolol I can’t!

Seriously though, what are the chances the TSA agents are going to start screening all bags for butter now??

More from Maria D'Antonio
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

Best Summer Party Songs
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
Download Now

Listen Live