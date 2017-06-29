Someone Photoshopped ‘DINOSAURS’ into ‘Jurassic Park’!

OK – I will admit that this made me laugh A LOT harder than it should’ve, but I can’t help it! It combines two of the BEST things from the 90’s in the BEST way!

Remember that show ‘DINOSAURS’?

Some genius on Twitter (@thisjenlewis) took the characters from that show and photoshopped them into scenes from ‘Jurassic Park’!!!

It’s GOLD, I swear! Remember the scene where the guy is sitting on the toilet after the T-Rex destroyed the building around it? WELL, now it’s not a scary T-Rex, but the dad from ‘DINOSAURS’, just standing there, in his flannel, wavin’ hello! LOLOL DEAD.

Check out all the photos below – dare you not to laugh!

*Clears throat as if to announce something extremely important*

"Jurassic Park" but the dinosaurs are from the ‘90s TV show "Dinosaurs" pic.twitter.com/PMhfbuUlbX — Jen Lewis (@thisjenlewis) June 28, 2017