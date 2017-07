I am convinced there is nothing cuter than baby animals, whether it be puppies, kittens, bears, or… flamingos.

This weekend, photos of a tiny flamingo just hanging out and doing flamingo things went viral on social media and everyone has fallen in love with it:

BABY FLAMINGO!!!! Who's trying so hard to flamingo pic.twitter.com/tfGCgYAbaG — Animal Gifs 🐾 (@BabyAnimalGifs) June 30, 2017

So that's what a baby flamingo looks like… pic.twitter.com/nQnIulXTIh — Most Cute Animals (@SoCuteAnimalsXO) June 30, 2017

To be honest I had never seen a baby before and he is trying so hard to flamingo that I can’t look away.

The cutest baby flamingo u will ever see pic.twitter.com/UyUL0GOc13 — Tall Girl Diaries (@tallgirlforlife) June 30, 2017

YOU GOT THIS, LITTLE MAN.

A baby flamingo learning how to flamingo. pic.twitter.com/orpXYsypT5 — Cheezburger (@Cheezburger) July 2, 2017

No worries little dude, I’m still learning how to adult too.

-Katie Zak