Justin Bieber Closes Brazilian Graffiti Case with $6,000 Donation

All's well that ends well. July 7, 2017 9:39 AM
Filed Under: Justin Bieber

By Hayden Wright

Justin Bieber’s Brazilian legal drama has come to a close. The “Sorry” singer made a $6,000 donation to a cancer hospital to settle charges related to a 2013 graffiti incident. Four years ago, Bieber was photographed “tagging” an abandoned hotel.

Related: Justin Bieber Accused of Attempted Robbery at Dave & Buster’s

Bieber obtained permission to spray paint a nearby sports facility—but opted to tag the Hotel Nacional for “security reasons,” reports the BBC. The charges (“defacing a building or urban monument by graffiti or other means”) were punishable by one year in jail or a fine.

On the same trip, Bieber was accused of trashing his hotel room, visiting a brothel and swearing at photographers. He was 19 at the time and spent the next chapter of his musical career adjusting his message—winning a GRAMMY and staying out of trouble.

Comments

Comments are closed.

More From 100.7 Star

Summer Party Songs
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
Download Now

Listen Live