Lorde Shuts Down Taylor Swift Rift Reports with Style and Grace

July 7, 2017 5:07 PM
Lorde has taken to social media to shoot down rumors that she and Taylor Swift are at odds.

“Wow, something of a frustrating thing to have to address online but here we go,” she wrote.

“Taylor is a dear friend. I love her very much,” she continued. “In the interview in question I had just been talking about Bowie and Patti Smith—those were the “idols” I was referring to that I was saying I’m not friends with, not Taylor.”

“I’ve always found people’s perception of this ‘squad’ idea frustrating in the past; it was never some exclusive club or secret society, but a wide circle of people, some of whom I know and some who I’ve never met, like most wide groups of friends. Forgive me for the mild eyeroll I popped when it was brought up as if we’re all blood members of a secret cult.”

“Really s—— to wake up to headlines about whether or not you’ve jumped ship on someone you deeply respect and ride for. I want to say one more time that Taylor has been there for me in all my dark and light moments these past 5 years. All of them. I feel truly terrible that I would ever seem like I wasn’t faithfully her person. I f—–up an interview question. Now go sip a beverage and head out on a walk.”

Mic drop.

Check out Lorde’s full post below.

Lorde Tweet
