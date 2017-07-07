Win Passes to See Judah & The Lion at 100.7 Star

Listen to 100.7 Star all week (July 10-14) to win passes to see Judah & The Lion here in our Bowser Nissan Theater on July 26th!

Fill up on food provided by Hard Rock Café and then watch Judah & The Lion in an intimate performance.

Listen to win at these times:

9:15 – 9:30am

11 – 11:45am

1:30 – 1:45pm

3 – 3:15pm

5:30 – 5:45pm

Judah & The Lion will perform at KeyBank Pavilion on July 26th along with Jimmy Eat World and Incubus as part of the “8 Tour.” Tickets are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.