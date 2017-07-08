Dad Takes Daughter on Adorable “Rollercoaster Ride”

July 8, 2017 2:46 PM By Katie Zak
Filed Under: dad, first time, Ride, RollerCoaster, viral, YouTube

This might just be the cutest, most adorable video on the Internet and with so many cute cat videos out there, I know that’s a bold statement.

I can’t tell you how many times I was turned away from coasters when I was little because I wasn’t tall enough to ride them, despite my love for them, even at age 2.

This guy hands down wins my Father of the Year Award not just for giving his daughter one hell of a first rollercoaster ride, but for his creativity as well:

He adorably places her in the container and simulates what a coaster would actually feel like, but without the worry that her tiny body would go flying after the first big dip. And he didn’t even have to pay park admission. GENIUS.

-Katie Zak

More from Katie Zak
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

Summer Party Songs
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
Download Now

Listen Live