Dad Takes Daughter on Adorable “Rollercoaster Ride”

This might just be the cutest, most adorable video on the Internet and with so many cute cat videos out there, I know that’s a bold statement.

I can’t tell you how many times I was turned away from coasters when I was little because I wasn’t tall enough to ride them, despite my love for them, even at age 2.

This guy hands down wins my Father of the Year Award not just for giving his daughter one hell of a first rollercoaster ride, but for his creativity as well:

He adorably places her in the container and simulates what a coaster would actually feel like, but without the worry that her tiny body would go flying after the first big dip. And he didn’t even have to pay park admission. GENIUS.

-Katie Zak