A ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion is Under Way

Lord, help us all…

It seems to be that the days of GYM-TAN-LAUNDRY are back on the shore of Jersey, as cast members from the hit MTV show Jersey Shore have been seen in Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park with camera crews, according to New Jersey On-Line.

Aside from spotting cast members in the flesh, social media has been pretty obvious, too.

Mike “The Situation” has been blowing up his Instagram with posts for a while now, but these ones recently gave it away.

What in The Dirty Lil Hamster is happening here 🇮🇹😉 @usatoday A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Jul 8, 2017 at 8:11am PDT

We have a Situation 🇮🇹😉GTL A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on Jul 7, 2017 at 3:57pm PDT

Even the Jersey Shore ladies have been flexin’ together on the ‘gram.

REUNION TIME 💃🏽❤ A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Jun 29, 2017 at 12:25pm PDT

Meatball power 🙋🏽🙋🏽 @deenanicolemtv 👯 A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on Jun 29, 2017 at 1:43pm PDT

Mind you, these girls haven’t all been together for almost five years. The series finale of the original Jersey Shore aired December 20, 2012.

Thank you for having us tonight @eatstk @onegroup 💗 A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on Jun 29, 2017 at 6:05pm PDT

There’s no word on a debut date or even word on if it’s a full season or just an episode. Either way though, it’s definitely happening.

I’m not sure if I’m excited because a piece of my younger years is returning to television, OR because train wrecks are always fun to watch. Either way, this should be interesting.