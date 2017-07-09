A ‘Jersey Shore’ Reunion is Under Way

July 9, 2017 5:18 PM By Jade Hilliard
Filed Under: Jersey Shore, reunion

Lord, help us all…

It seems to be that the days of GYM-TAN-LAUNDRY are back on the shore of Jersey, as cast members from the hit MTV show Jersey Shore have been seen in Point Pleasant Beach and Asbury Park with camera crews, according to New Jersey On-Line.

Aside from spotting cast members in the flesh, social media has been pretty obvious, too.

Mike “The Situation” has been blowing up his Instagram with posts for a while now, but these ones recently gave it away.

What in The Dirty Lil Hamster is happening here 🇮🇹😉 @usatoday

A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on

We have a Situation 🇮🇹😉GTL

A post shared by Mike "The Situation"Sorrentino (@mikethesituation) on

Even the Jersey Shore ladies have been flexin’ together on the ‘gram.

REUNION TIME 💃🏽❤

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on

Meatball power 🙋🏽🙋🏽 @deenanicolemtv 👯

A post shared by Nicole "Snooki" Polizzi (@snooki) on

Mind you, these girls haven’t all been together for almost five years. The series finale of the original Jersey Shore aired December 20, 2012.

Thank you for having us tonight @eatstk @onegroup 💗

A post shared by Deena (@deenanicolemtv) on

There’s no word on a debut date or even word on if it’s a full season or just an episode. Either way though, it’s definitely happening.

I’m not sure if I’m excited because a piece of my younger years is returning to television, OR because train wrecks are always fun to watch. Either way, this should be interesting.

