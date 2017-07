IF your looking for a once-in-a-lifettime type gig, this may be for you!

Oscar Meyer is looking for more drivers to crawl into the Weinermobile. How cool would that be!

And the qualities they want from applicants are pretty easy: “an appetite for adventure, boundless optimism, and a friendly personality.”

You would drive around the country for one year AND forever get to say you were a Weinermobile driver…which is priceless.

