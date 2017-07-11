Demi Lovato is Rooting for ‘Crazy’ Conor McGregor in Mayweather Matchup

By Abby Hassler

The Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor super fight will take place in Las Vegas on Aug. 26. Veteran fighter Mayweather might be undefeated with five world title belts, but Demi Lovato weighed in, saying that McGregor might be crazy enough to win.

“Here’s the thing,” Lovato told TMZ’s cameras, Floyd is obviously a boxer and he’s obviously very very good at it, but Conor’s crazy.”

“I want Conor to win because it would be so good for MMA,” she continued but stopped short of saying she thought McGregor would actually be victorious.

Lovato is a huge fight fan since she has been training at Jay Glazer’s Unbreakable Gym in Los Angeles.

