8 Times Jack Black was the Sing-Along King of Instagram

July 11, 2017 1:20 PM
Filed Under: Jack Black

By Joe Cingrana

Actor Jack Black is known for being a super music fan, as evidenced in the multiple ‘music nerd’ roles he’s played on the big screen. But if you keep up with him on Instagram (we definitely recommend a follow) then you’ll be treated to some of his uber-fandom from the comfort of his home office.

From The Beatles to The Doors and so many more — watch as Jack Black sings along to some of his favorite tunes — making every single one of his famous pained rock and roll faces that you’ve come to love.

Here are eight of our favorite sing-along moments.

Talking Heads “Psycho Killer”

#TalkingHeads #PsychoKiller #RadOnes

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

Tom Petty “Last Dance with Mary Jane”

@tompettyofficial #MaryJanesLastDance

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

The Doors “Love Me Two Times”

@thedoors #LoveMeTwoTimes #RadOnes

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

David Bowie “Hang On To Yourself”

#HangOnToYourself @davidbowie #RadOnes

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

Billy Joel “Scenes From An Italian Restaurant”

@billyjoel #ScenesFromAnItalianRestaurant #RadOnes

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

The Beatles “Dig a Pony”

#DigAPony #TheBeatles follow my #RadOnes playlist on Spotify

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

The Isley Brothers “Fight the Power”

Happy 4th... Fight the Power!!! #TheIsleyBrothers #FightThePower #RadOnes

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

The Rolling Stones “Honky Tonk Woman”

#HonkyTonkWomen @therollingstones follow my #RadOnes playlist on Spotify

A post shared by Jack Black (@jackblack) on

 

