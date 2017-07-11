WATCH: Kit Harington Auditions For Other Characters on “Game of Thrones”

July 11, 2017 10:51 AM By Katie Zak
Filed Under: auditions, game of thrones, Jimmy Kimmel, Jon Snow, Kit Harington, Season 7

Don’t you worry, “Game of Thrones” fans, the wait is almost over. Season 7 of the hit show premieres next week on HBO and I know how excited you all are for the premiere.

While you wait, you may be interested to know that Kit Harington auditioned for other roles on the show before he was cast as Jon Snow. Thank goodness for Jimmy Kimmel leaking his lost audition footage on his show last night:

Maybe it’s just me, but I think the casting department made the right decision to make him Jon Snow… although I think he had a fair shot at Daenerys!

GoT Season 7 premieres next Sunday, July 16th.

-Katie Zak

