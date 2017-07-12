Nintendo’s Toad With Legs Will Give You Nightmares

July 12, 2017 1:15 PM By Jade Hilliard
MY EYES! OH NO, MY EYYYYYYESSS!

Patrick Gill is the mastermind behind this awkward creation. He launched a new weekly Twitter show for Polygon , called “Please Retweet,” and this is his first episode.

IT’S NINTENDO’S TOAD. WITH. LEGS. HAIRY legs for that matter. And why is he wearing a diaper?!

What is happening here?!

Others have been joining in on the fun and creating their own version of Toad.

Let’s be honest here. I’m slightly uncomfortable, and I don’t think I can ever choose Toad as my Mario Kart driver ever again.

Patrick Gill is trying SO HARD to get Nintendo to retweet his hairy-legged Toad. What do you think? Should Nintendo grant him the retweet?

