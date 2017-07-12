Nintendo’s Toad With Legs Will Give You Nightmares

MY EYES! OH NO, MY EYYYYYYESSS!

Patrick Gill is the mastermind behind this awkward creation. He launched a new weekly Twitter show for Polygon , called “Please Retweet,” and this is his first episode.

IT’S NINTENDO’S TOAD. WITH. LEGS. HAIRY legs for that matter. And why is he wearing a diaper?!

@NintendoAmerica it sure would make me hoppy if you put the RT in ribbit and retweeted my toad. pic.twitter.com/1rt9DnOxdx — Patrick Gill (@Pizza_Suplex) May 15, 2017

Please, retweet this good Toad. pic.twitter.com/lRb1bBuPbR — Marcos Lopez (@marcoscrislop) June 11, 2017

What is happening here?!

Others have been joining in on the fun and creating their own version of Toad.

I've been thinking a lot about Toad having a nose lately pic.twitter.com/4GFbxn7n0u — Michael McWhertor (@MikeMcWhertor) June 5, 2015

Let’s be honest here. I’m slightly uncomfortable, and I don’t think I can ever choose Toad as my Mario Kart driver ever again.

Patrick Gill is trying SO HARD to get Nintendo to retweet his hairy-legged Toad. What do you think? Should Nintendo grant him the retweet?