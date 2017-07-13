Man Gets Stuck Inside ATM, Dispenses Note To Get Help

July 13, 2017 5:00 PM
Filed Under: bank, money

When you hit the ATM for some cash, you expect to hear weird machine noises and maybe some beeps as you make selections. What you don’t expect to hear is a voice coming from seemingly inside the machine.

That’s what happened to one Bank of America customer at an ATM in Texas, according to the Sacramento Bee.

A contractor was locked inside when he was replacing a lock in a room connected to the ATM. He had to pass a note through the receipt slot on the ATM to ask a customer for help.

Police had to knock down a door to recue the man.

