Beyoncé was Top Music Money Maker in 2016

By Robyn Collins

These days everyone is heralding her as a new mom, but lest you forget, Beyoncé is still the queen. The superstar topped the 2016 Top Money Maker chart by bringing in $62.1 million. That’s about $20 million more than her closest competition, according to Billboard.

Beyoncé’s earnings came largely from her Formation world tour and her last album Lemonade, which sold 2.2 million copies.

Guns N’ Roses kicked off an ongoing world tour with a secret show at the Troubadour in Los Angeles. Skeptics wondered if the historically volatile band members would have the temperament to stand being around one another. In the end, they quieted the naysayers, launching their highest grossing tour to date, pulling in $42 million. Welcome back to the jungle.

Bruce Springsteen made those tour dollars like a boss. He had the second highest grossing tour, making a cool $40 million, but garnered another $1.4 million in royalties from the catalog sales and the 35th-anniversary box set of The River. Baby, he was born to earn.

Drake dominated the stage last year and it earned him more than just fanatic fans and critical accolades. The rap star. In addition to earning $14 million from his tour with Future, Drake led acts in on-demand audio and video streams, with a staggering 6.8 billion views, which earned him about $23.7 million in royalties. That solidly placed him at number four on the chart.

Adele sold more albums last year than anyone else, besides Prince. That, added to her tour income put the artist in the 5th highest earner spot, with $37 million.

English rock band Coldplay kicked off the year with an epic Super Bowl 50 Halftime Show. This launched a touring season that brought in $26 million on the road. That, along with album sales, earned the band an impressive $32.3 million for the year.

Justin Bieber landed in the seventh slot for money earners, taking in $25.6 million from touring in 2016. That, coupled with streams and radio spins brought his total income to $30.5 million.

Luke Bryan can afford to do some ‘Huntin’, Fishin’ Lovin’ Every Day.’ The country singer’s tour earned him $23 million. And his 1.1 million spins on radio gave the Georgia boy $4.1 million in royalties for the year, bringing his total to $27.3 million.

Kanye West is the second-highest grossing rapper, after Drake. The artist brought in $15 million from his Saint Pablo Tour, and another $7.6 million from streaming. His grand total: $26.1 million.

Kenny Chesney rounded out the top 10 with $25.4 million, largely garnered from touring dollars, although he did make a cool $2 million from recordings.