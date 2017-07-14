Win OneRepublic Tickets

100.7 Star welcomes OneRepublic to KeyBank Pavilion on Tuesday, July 18th along with Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur.

Listen all weekend for your chance to win tickets and meet & greet passes to meet either Fitz and the Tantrums or James Arthur (noted in the times below).

Listen at these time to win:

Saturday

10 – 10:15am (Fitz and the Tantrums)

12 – 12:15pm (James Arthur)

1 – 1:15pm (Fitz and the Tantrums)

2:30 – 2:45pm (James Arthur)

5:30 – 5:45pm (Fitz and the Tantrums)

Sunday

11:30 – 11:45am (James Arthur)

12 – 12:15pm (Fitz and the Tantrums)

2:15 – 2:30pm (James Arthur)

4 – 4:15pm (Fitz and the Tantrums)

5 – 5:15pm (James Arthur)