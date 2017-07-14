Win OneRepublic Tickets

July 14, 2017 10:36 AM
Filed Under: Fitz and the Tantrums, james arthur, onerepublic

100.7 Star welcomes OneRepublic to KeyBank Pavilion on Tuesday, July 18th along with Fitz and the Tantrums and James Arthur.

Listen all weekend for your chance to win tickets and meet & greet passes to meet either Fitz and the Tantrums or James Arthur (noted in the times below).

Listen at these time to win:

Saturday
10 – 10:15am (Fitz and the Tantrums)
12 – 12:15pm (James Arthur)
1 – 1:15pm (Fitz and the Tantrums)
2:30 – 2:45pm (James Arthur)
5:30 – 5:45pm (Fitz and the Tantrums)

Sunday
11:30 – 11:45am (James Arthur)
12 – 12:15pm (Fitz and the Tantrums)
2:15 – 2:30pm (James Arthur)
4 – 4:15pm (Fitz and the Tantrums)
5 – 5:15pm (James Arthur)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From 100.7 Star

Summer Party Songs
eat. drink. SUMMERTempt your taste buds this summer with eat.drink.SUMMER Friday, August, 18 at the Lodge at North Park from 6-9PM!
Star Hook Up

Listen Live