Go Behind the Scenes In First Look At “The Last Jedi”

July 16, 2017 11:00 AM By Katie Zak
Filed Under: Behind The Scenes, Disney, first look, Star Wars, The Last Jedi, Twitter

My dad brought “Episode IV: A New Hope” home for my brother and I to watch when I was six and he was four and we’ve been hooked on Star Wars ever since.

Nearly 20 years later we are still huge fans and super pumped for “Episode VIII: The Last Jedi”.

The latest Star Wars movie is due out December 15th of this year and Disney just released the first behind-the-scenes look at the film on the official Star Wars Twitter account this weekend and I AM FREAKING OUT:

The D23 Fan Expo where the Disney Company reveals plans for new rides, attractions, and resorts at Disneyland and Walt Disney World was also held this weekend and gave fans another first look of the new Star Wars theme park inside Disney’s Hollywood Studios in Orlando.

Allllllllll the Star Wars this weekend.

THE FORCE IS STRONG WITH US TODAY

-Katie Zak

