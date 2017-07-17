The Cast Has Been Named For Live-Action Remake Of ‘Aladdin’!

I’m loving every single one of these choices.

The Aladdin cast just has been announced 🎬:

• Aladdin — Mena Massoud

• Jasmine — Naomi Scott

• Genie — Will Smith pic.twitter.com/wSs2qIMj3i — BuzzFeed News (@BuzzFeedNews) July 15, 2017

Like WILL SMITH?! What a good choice! I like to think he has the same kind of sense of humor than the original Genie, the late, great Robin Williams. I think Robin would love this pick.

Also, the (very good looking) man who is playing Aladdin shares his likeness SO much and I love when they put newbies into a huge movie like this…what a huge chance right out of the gate!

What do you think about Disney’s picks? I am INTO IT. Now give me a release date, PLESAE!