The Cast Has Been Named For Live-Action Remake Of ‘Aladdin’!

July 17, 2017 12:50 PM By Kelly
Filed Under: Disney

I’m loving every single one of these choices.

Like WILL SMITH?! What a good choice! I like to think he has the same kind of sense of humor than the original Genie, the late, great Robin Williams. I think Robin would love this pick.

Also, the (very good looking) man who is playing Aladdin shares his likeness SO much and I love when they put newbies into a huge movie like this…what a huge chance right out of the gate!

What do you think about Disney’s picks? I am INTO IT. Now give me a release date, PLESAE!

