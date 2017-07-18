Hang with All Time Low at Kennywood

100.7 Star welcomes All Time Low to Stage AE on Tuesday, July 25th. Here’s your chance to have a “Good Time” and ride with the band at Kennywood before the show!

To enter, simply post a photo or video on Instagram of yourself having a good time using the hashtag #StarGoodTimesEntry. (Make sure your profile is public.)

We will pick our 2 favorite photos or videos. If we pick yours, you & a guest will not only be going to their concert at Stage AE next Tuesday (July 25), but you’ll also get to hang out with the band at Kennywood that afternoon!

Tickets to see All Time Low at Stage AE are on sale now. Click here to buy tickets.

Contest Rules